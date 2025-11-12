The annual Home for the Holidays celebration in the Village of Warwick begins on Sunday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event began in 1998 as a way to bring the community together to shop local and support the downtown Warwick businesses. Over the past 27 years, it has grown into an event with many facets.

Residents and visitors alike are welcomed into a festive world of small-town charm while enjoying the sights and sounds of the season. Main Street and Railroad Avenue will be lined with decorated shops offering special deals, free refreshments, and personalized service, including free gift wrapping. Carolers from the Warwick Valley Chorale stroll the streets and free horse-and-buggy rides loop the village for cheerful holiday memories.

Santa will be on Railroad Green on Nov. 23 and 28, and Dec. 7, 14, 20 and 21 from 12-3 p.m. A “Shop Local” fundraising event will begin Sunday, Nov. 23 and continue through Friday, Dec. 14.

It’s the perfect occasion to shop locally, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and experience the true spirit of community in Warwick.