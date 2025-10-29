Historical Society to host Veterans Day event

The Town of Warwick Historical Society and former board member Tom Brennan will host the fifth annual Veterans Day Eve observance on Monday, Nov. 10 at American Legion Post 214, located at 71 Forester Avenue in Warwick beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Tony Cosimano will be the event guest speaker. The Warwick American Legion Commander and recently recognized Outstanding Community Service Award winner will share personal anecdotes from his unique journey through military service and the arts. His military service included the unusual combination of time as a member of the West Point band and as a decorated helicopter pilot in Vietnam.

Brennan said this year’s program will feature a special presentation highlighting the enduring sacrifices and achievements of veterans, with a particular focus on stories that bridge generations and inspire future leaders. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and participate in this meaningful tribute, which continues to strengthen the bonds of gratitude and remembrance throughout Warwick.

Guests will also have the chance to participate in a Q&A session with Cosimano, allowing for deeper insights into his experiences and the lasting impact of service on individuals and their community.

Attendees can expect heartfelt stories and reflections on service, as well as an opportunity to connect with fellow residents in recognition of Veterans Day.

“Come hear how a chance encounter with actress Lucille Ball became the inspiration of a lifelong career for him,” Brennan said. “Also look for Tony and his family on the cover of the November issue of Warwick Living magazine.”