Historical society to hold cookie exchange

Join the Warwick Historical Society (WHS) for a new holiday tradition — The Great Warwick Cookie Exchange! This festive event offers an opportunity to stock up on holiday treats while supporting the WHS. Bring a batch of your favorite homemade cookies and exchange them for a curated selection from friends, neighbors, and community members. Pecks Wine & Spirits will provide “holiday cheer” in the form of complimentary wine or hot mulled cider at this cozy gathering.

How it works:

• Before November 30, visit the Great Warwick Cookie Exchange on the calendar page of warwickhistory.org to RSVP.

• On December 7, arrive at the A.W. Buckbee Events Center (2 Colonial Avenue, Warwick) at 2 p.m., place your four dozen cookies (one dozen “rough chopped” for sampling) at your designated station, grab a glass of holiday cheer, and start sampling.

• At 3 p.m. take-home boxes will be distributed for cookie and recipe card collection.

• Say your farewells at 4 p.m., with a happy holiday send-off and plenty of treats for the season ahead!

Tickets are $25 per person and include one glass of wine or cider, a take-away box for cookies, recipe cards for your cookies, and admission to the event.

RSVP by November 30. Tickets are limited.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit The Great Warwick Cookie Exchange on the calendar page of warwickhistory.org.

This event will help support the Warwick Historical Society’s mission of preserving Warwick’s heritage.