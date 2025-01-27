Historical Society launches ‘In Conversation With’ Series

The Warwick Historical Society (WHS) recently announced “In Conversation With,” a new program highlighting notable individuals connected to Warwick’s history. The inaugural event features Michael Bertolini, WHS curator and member for over 50 years.

Join the WHS Sunday, February 9, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The AW Buckbee Events Center, 2 Colonial Avenue, Warwick.

Bertolini will share stories and insights from his half-century with the WHS, exploring the people, businesses, and events that shaped Warwick. Learn why preserving local history matters through insider anecdotes and reflections.

This event is free for WHS members in good standing and $5 for non-members. Space is limited. RSVP at 845-986-3236 or via warwickhistory.org.

Light refreshments will follow. Don’t miss the debut of this engaging series and connect with Warwick’s living history!