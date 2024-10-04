High Holiday schedules near you

B’nai Torah Shul, at 14 Lakes Road, Greenwood Lake, is recognizing Yom Kippur starting Oct. 11. Tickets are free but required. Tickets can be reserved through the Shul’s website: bnaitorahgwl.org/hh/. Here’s the schedule:

Oct. 11 — 6:15 p.m., Kol Nidrei

Oct. 12 — 10 a.m. (Yizkor 11:45 a.m.)

Oct. 12 — 6 p.m., Neillah

Temple Beth Shalom, at 13 Roosevelt Ave. in Florida offers the following services for Yom Kippur on Oct. 12. Reservations area required. Visit the Temple website at tbsny.org for details:

10 a.m. — Morning service

2:30 p.m. — Family service

4 p.m. — Book of Jonah

5:30 p.m. — Yizkor

6 p.m. — Concluding service