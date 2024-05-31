‘HERo’ run returns June 8 honoring local vet killed in action

On June 8, the HERoes In Deed 5k or 10k run/walk will take place at Warwick Valley Middle School starting at 9 a.m. The run helps honor Warwick native and West Point grad Lt. Col. Jaimie Leonard. It also helps raise funds for local veterans and provides scholarships to two Warwick High School students.

On June 8, 2013, Lt. Col. Jaimie Leonard, a Warwick native and West Point grad, was tragically killed in Afghanistan where she served. She was the highest-ranking female to be killed in Afghanistan. The HERo Run, an annual 5K/10K Run/Walk event, was established to celebrate Leonard’s life.

Participants may run or walk Warwick’s scenic backroads on the USATF-certified 5K or 10K courses. Registration is $30 in advance or $40 on the day of the race. To sign up visit bit.ly/HiDHERoRun2024 .

To learn more about HERoes In Deed, or to donate, visit heroesindeed.org.