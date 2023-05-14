Health. Webinar to detail how hospice care can help veterans

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Veterans Committee is hosting an educational webinar for medical professionals in the region who care for veterans on June 9, 2023 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. This webinar will share how Hospice Care can benefit veterans with a life-limiting disease.

It is intended for medical professions who care of veterans in the region and social workers in palliative care programs and hospices.

Panelist will include personnel from both Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties and Castle Point.

The program will primarily be an introduction to and education of hospice care for veterans to include information about medical conditions that benefit from hospice care, the pattern and problem of late referrals, the use of community doctors and the basics of the Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties We Honor Veterans Program.

Log onto https://bit.ly/41AcukS to register for the webinar or email advancement@hospiceoforange.com for more information.