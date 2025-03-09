Hazardous waste, safe scripts collection event announced

Orange County will be holding its first hazardous waste and safe scripts collection event for residents in 2025 on Saturday, March 22, at the Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage located at 21 Training Station Lane, New Hampton.

This event is for county residents with a valid ID. No pre-registration is required. Residents can dispose of their hazardous waste and medications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

Hazardous waste includes:

• Adhesives

• Aerosol cans

• Automotive products/gas/oil and mixtures of gas/oil

• Car and truck batteries

• Corrosives/cleaners

• Dental amalgam

• Fluorescent light tubes (in feet)

• Mercury

• Latex, acrylic, water-based and oil-based paint

• Pesticides/herbicides

• Photographic chemicals

• Pool chemicals

• Solvents/thinners

• Varnishes/shellacs/stains

For more information, visit orangecountygov.com/449/Household-Hazardous-Waste. For questions, contact Ermin Siljkovic, recycling coordinator, Orange County Department of Public Works, Division of Environmental Facilities & Services (EF&S) at 845-291-3246 or by emailing esiljkovic@orangecountygov.com.