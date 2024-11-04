x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Halloween in Warwick

Halloween. The parade took place on Oct. 31 in the village.

Warwick /
| 04 Nov 2024 | 03:45
    Spooky, silly, and heroic characters crowded Warwick streets on Halloween as part of the annual parade.
    Spooky, silly, and heroic characters crowded Warwick streets on Halloween as part of the annual parade. ( Photo by Carol Beaugard)
    The parade went down Main Street where participants gathered candy from some of the local shopkeepers.
    The parade went down Main Street where participants gathered candy from some of the local shopkeepers. ( Photo by John Benson)
    Some local groups had information booths along Railroad Ave. during the parade.
    Some local groups had information booths along Railroad Ave. during the parade. ( Photo by John Benson)
    A variety of characters participated in the parade, even a fungi or two.
    A variety of characters participated in the parade, even a fungi or two. ( Photo by Carol Beaugard)
    You’re never too young for a custome parade!
    You’re never too young for a custome parade! ( Photo by Carol Beaugard)
    Is a plague upon us once again, at the Warwick Halloween parade?
    Is a plague upon us once again, at the Warwick Halloween parade? ( Photo by Carol Beaugard)
    Flamin’ hot fun at the Halloween parade.
    Flamin’ hot fun at the Halloween parade. ( Photo by Carol Beaugard)
    A dino-clad parade-goer.
    A dino-clad parade-goer. ( Photo by Carol Beaugard)
    A haunting specter from the Scare the Mayor contest.
    A haunting specter from the Scare the Mayor contest. ( Photo courtesy the Village of Warwick)
    A Beetlejuice display from one of the Scare the Mayor winners.
    A Beetlejuice display from one of the Scare the Mayor winners. ( Photo courtesy the Village of Warwick)
    Skeletal shenanigans from the Scare the Mayor contest.
    Skeletal shenanigans from the Scare the Mayor contest. ( Photo courtesy the Village of Warwick)
    Jordyn Onody.
    Jordyn Onody. ( Photo courtesy the Village of Warwick)
    Juniper Jean O’Connor.
    Juniper Jean O’Connor. ( Photo courtesy the Village of Warwick)
    Ernie Perlmutter.
    Ernie Perlmutter. ( Photo courtesy the Village of Warwick)
    Elaina, Joe, and Atticus Fasano.
    Elaina, Joe, and Atticus Fasano. ( Photo courtesy the Village of Warwick)
    Danielle, Josh, Everly, and Austin Caldwell.
    Danielle, Josh, Everly, and Austin Caldwell. ( Photo courtesy the Village of Warwick)
    Carlota Tates.
    Carlota Tates. ( Photo courtesy the Village of Warwick)

The village of Warwick was full of characters on Halloween night, prowling the village streets and “scaring” the mayor. Aside from the parade through the village, residents also took part in the village’s costume contest and Scare the Mayor contest. A lsit of winners can be found below:

Costume contest winners:

0 – 5 Years

Cutest: Jordyn Onody

Most Original: Juniper Jean O’Connor

Best Overall: Celeste, Monique, and Leslie

6 – 9 Years

Scariest: Riley Enderes-Morales

Most Original: Declan DeMarco

Best Overall: Cindy Tates

10 – 14 Years

Scariest: Ernie Perlmutter

Most Original: Eliza Serafin

Best Overall: Blake Johnson

Family – Best Overall

Dolly-Jean, Sean Wagner, and Mekiah R. Hall

Irene, Silva, Alexandra, and Mikele Muto

Danielle, Josh, Everly, and Austin Caldwell

Elaina, Joe, and Atticus Fasano

Stephanie, Derek, Keza, Alice,Tracy Dunwan and Max Hodges

Adult

Carlota Tates

Scare the Mayor

First Place: 15 Galloway Heights and 38 N. Lynn Street

Second Place: 7 William Close Court

Third Place: 10 Welling Avenue

Karl Scheible Award for Exemplary Skill and Thematic Creativity: 25 Oakland Avenue