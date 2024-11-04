Halloween in Warwick

The village of Warwick was full of characters on Halloween night, prowling the village streets and “scaring” the mayor. Aside from the parade through the village, residents also took part in the village’s costume contest and Scare the Mayor contest. A lsit of winners can be found below:
Costume contest winners:
0 – 5 Years
Cutest: Jordyn Onody
Most Original: Juniper Jean O’Connor
Best Overall: Celeste, Monique, and Leslie
6 – 9 Years
Scariest: Riley Enderes-Morales
Most Original: Declan DeMarco
Best Overall: Cindy Tates
10 – 14 Years
Scariest: Ernie Perlmutter
Most Original: Eliza Serafin
Best Overall: Blake Johnson
Family – Best Overall
Dolly-Jean, Sean Wagner, and Mekiah R. Hall
Irene, Silva, Alexandra, and Mikele Muto
Danielle, Josh, Everly, and Austin Caldwell
Elaina, Joe, and Atticus Fasano
Stephanie, Derek, Keza, Alice,Tracy Dunwan and Max Hodges
Adult
Carlota Tates
Scare the Mayor
First Place: 15 Galloway Heights and 38 N. Lynn Street
Second Place: 7 William Close Court
Third Place: 10 Welling Avenue
Karl Scheible Award for Exemplary Skill and Thematic Creativity: 25 Oakland Avenue