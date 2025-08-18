Hailee and Madison Lendor named Citizens of the Month

Monroe-Woodbury Middle School eighth grade twins Hailee and Madison Lendor have been named as the Orange County Citizens of the Month for August, in recognition of their extraordinary community spirit, generosity, and leadership.

On Jan. 6, 2025, the sisters sprang into action after a devastating fire destroyed their neighbors’ home. Drawing upon their passion for baking, they launched a fundraising effort through their homegrown business, Double Baked Culinary.

The twins set an initial goal to bake 12 dozen cookies to help the displaced family. After their mother shared the effort on social media, the community rallied, and orders skyrocketed to more than 126 dozen cookies overnight. With the help of friends, relatives, and even a neighbor’s kitchen when their own oven broke, the sisters baked over 1,600 cookies in just 24 hours, raising $1,875 to support the family.

“Hailee and Madison Lendor embody what it means to be outstanding citizens,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “They have shown compassion, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to helping others. Their kindness inspired our community and sets an example for all of us, proving that no one is too young to make a difference. I’m proud to recognize them as our August Citizens of the Month and can’t wait to see all they will accomplish in the future.”

The twins’ philanthropic work extends beyond this one act. Through Double Baked Culinary, they donate proceeds to causes including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Adopt-A-Family, and various organizations and events. They received a New York State Senate citation, and Madison was featured on the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship Season 12 while Hailee participated in the Greatest Baker Competition with Buddy Valastro, benefiting the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation.

Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone, who honored the sisters earlier this year, praised their initiative.

“Hailee and Madison took the simple idea of baking cookies and turned it into a powerful act of empathy and community spirit,” Cardone said. “Their hard work and generosity touched the hearts of so many and are an example of the best of Monroe.”

“From the time they were little, Madison and Hailee have always cared about helping others,” their mother, Yesenia Lendor-Montero, said. “They put their hearts into everything they do, and to see the community respond with so much love and support has been truly humbling.”

In addition to their baking success, the twins have been recognized locally with Sojourner Truth Awards, Hailee for Citizenship and Madison for Creative Arts, and by the Town of Monroe, which presented them with personalized aprons as a token of appreciation.

Looking to the future, Madison said she aspires to become a neurosurgeon, while Hailee plans a career in law or the medical field. Both hope to one day open their own bakery, continuing their mission of blending passion with purpose.

“Even though it’s a lot of hard work, we know in the end it’s for a great cause, and it feels good to help other people,” Madison said.

For more on the Lendor sisters and their work, visit their Instagram page at @doublebakedculinary.

Neuhaus introduced his Citizen of the Month Award, which acknowledges outstanding residents who make a significant impact in their communities through volunteerism, leadership, and acts of kindness in January of 2017.

To nominate someone for the Citizen of the Month Award, email ceoffice@orangecountygov.com or mail a letter to “Citizen of the Month” at 255-275 Main St. Goshen, N.Y. 10924. Be sure to include the nominee’s name, hometown, a list of their accomplishments, why they are being nominated them, and any other pertinent information.