GWL Lions to hold two winter coat giveaways

The Greenwood Lake Lions Club recently held a successful “Winter Coat Drive” this fall, collecting several jackets in all sizes and styles. While many have already been distributed to local people and places in need, a large selection will be displayed to give away at two “pop-up shops” in December. These events are open to the public, and all coats are free.

The Lions Club encourages all those who might need a coat to come browse their selection and take one for themselves and their family.

The first winter coat giveaway will take place Sunday, Dec. 1 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. inside the rec room underneath Holy Rosary Church (41 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake).

The second winter coat giveaway will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. outdoors in the back parking lot of Holy Rosary Church (setting up next to the food pantry).

The coat drive has also been extended through Dec. 12. If people would still like to donate their new/gently used winter coats before the events, they can place donations in the drop-box location right outside of the Greenwood Lake Community Center (51 Waterstone Road, Greenwood Lake).

To learn more about this and other community service projects, follow the Lions Club on Facebook at facebook.com/GWLNYLions.