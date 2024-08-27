GWL Gaelic Cultural Society honors history at Irish Night

On Saturday evening, August 24, the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society had its annual Irish Night at the beach at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park. During the festivities they had a Gaelic Mass, the Orange County AOH Pipe Band played, and the Sheehan Gormley Irish Dancers danced to the music of the Sheridan Ruitin band.

Then the film “How to Defuse a Bomb: The Project Children Story” was played on the outdoor screen. This documentary features founder Denis Mulcahy’s 40-year dedication to Project Children.

Directed by Des Henderson, narrated by Liam Neeson, and featuring a contribution from Bill Clinton, this movie tells the extraordinary story of how an NYPD officer helped bring peace to Northern Ireland.

Founded in 1975 by Denis and Pat Mulcahy, the Project Children charity worked to bring Irish children to live with host families for a six-week summer respite from the everyday violence and strife of The Troubles. Over the next 40 years, Project Children would go on to impact the lives of over 23,000 Catholic and Protestant children, showing them that a non-violent life was possible and how tolerance, understanding, and communication can lead to life-long friendships.

The movie highlights inspirational stories of Denis Mulcahy and Project Children participants through one-on-one interviews and vintage footage in this 90-minute documentary that surely proves ordinary people can change the world.