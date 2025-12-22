Grief Support Group

SeansDream and Milo’s Mission will host free grief support groups through June. The groups are for anyone grieving the death of a loved one, whether the loss is recent or years ago.

The safe, supportive space to process loss, share stories and find healing provides judgement-free group-led discussions facilitated by Lilliam Dugan, LCSW.

The next meeting is Jan. 14, 2026 and will be held virtually. Group in-person meetings will be held Feb 18, March 18, April 15, May 13, and June 10 at Sunny Side Farm, 6 Drew Road, Warwick. Register for free by texting “SUPPORT123” to 234-342-3332.

For more information, log onto www.seansdream.org.