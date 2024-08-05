Greenwood Lake wins funding for farmers market programs

On August 5, NYS Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball announced that Greenwood Lake was among the local municipalities to win funding through the state’s Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program. This was the second round of funding disbursements issued through the program this year.

According to Ball’s announcement, the village of Greenwood Lake won $22,665 to support food waste reduction via compost collection and to enhance marketing, outreach, and education efforts to increase the customer base and the number of specialty farmers and vendors. The project will also increase food access for the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population through an expanded Market Bucks program.

“The Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program continues to help our farmers’ markets by providing them the funding they need to expand online sales, improve infrastructure, and create stronger ties between New York farmers, their products, and New York consumers,” said Ball. “Thanks to this program, we are a step closer in creating the resilient and streamlined food supply chain needed to get more New York food on the tables of all New Yorkers. I congratulate the entities that have been awarded for Round 2 and look forward to seeing the fruitful results of their projects.”

Greenwood Lake was one of just six farmers’ market organizations across the state to win this funding during this round. According to Ball, the funding aims to “help strengthen their markets and make local products more accessible to consumers by establishing online sales, improving infrastructure, and expanding marketing and outreach efforts.”

Greenwood Lake’s Lakeside Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Winstanley Park on Windermere Ave. from June 8 through October 26. For more information, visit the village website at villageofgreenwoodlake.org.