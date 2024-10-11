Greenwood Lake wins $75K in state funding for improvements

The Ramapo-Catskill Library System won over $1.6 million in state aid for library construction projects, Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R-98) announced. According to Brabenec’s announcement, $75,000 of that fund will go toward improvements at the Greenwood Lake Public Library and $270,000 for upgrades to the HVAC system and the installation of security cameras at the Suffern Free Library, both in Brabenec’s district.

“This funding will allow us to address long-overdue building issues that will improve the library’s safety and comfort for everyone who uses it,” Greenwood Lake Public Library Director Jill Cronin said. “We are committed to providing the best services possible to our patrons, and these improvements will help us continue to do just that.”

“These investments in our local libraries will ensure that they remain safe, accessible, and equipped to serve the evolving needs of our communities,” Brabenec said. “Libraries are central hubs for education, culture, and access to technology, and we must continue to support their growth.”

The funding is part of $34 million in capital funds earmarked for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects in the FY2023-2024 state budget. Libraries across New York are facing significant challenges due to aging infrastructure.

In his announcement, Brabenec cited a recent survey claiming that public libraries statewide need over $1.75 billion in renovations and construction. Due to the age of many libraries, they may not provide certain accessibility accommodations for people with disabilities, or may lack energy efficient lighting and other modern technology such as computers and internet services.

Some libraries also lack space for their collections or sufficient meeting rooms for community use. Brabenec’s announcement explained that eligible projects for the State Aid for Library Construction Program include new buildings, expansion of existing facilities, and extensive renovations. Funding may be used for roof replacements, new HVAC systems, electrical upgrades, installation of alternative energy sources, broadband infrastructure improvements, and accessibility upgrades for disabled patrons. Libraries may also invest in new furniture, shelving, and equipment as part of their renovation projects.