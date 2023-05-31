Greenwood Lake. Waterfront Beach now open for the season

At the foot of Windermere Avenue in Greenwood Lake lies a famous waterfront park and one of the region’s famous beaches on Orange County’s largest fresh water lake - a nine-mile body of water that borders the states of New Jersey and New York. For thousands of years, it has remained one of the Hudson Valley’s crown jewel resources for drinking water, water sports, fishing, boating, and the source of the Wanaque River that flows through northern New Jersey.

Each season, hundreds of families who own property or who live in the three village and eight hamlets of Warwick, purchase beach badges for the day or season and enjoy the serenity of the lake area and its picnic tables. Many stay up to take part in the free live music summer concerts that begin on June 16 and last through Labor Day. Others make plans to take the free Zumba or Yoga classes offered on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Visiting guests who stay at any of the motels or B&B inns are also able to enjoy Greenwood Lake’s beach activities with day passes often provided by innkeepers.

According to Mayor Matt Buckley, the pace of residents purchasing beach badges on-line this season has been brisk.

“For the last few years we’ve offered pre-season rates for residents, workers, and property owners, and they’ve responded well to the chance to save some money and enjoy one of the Village’s famous parks,” he said. “And this year’s popular fireworks display on the lake will take place on Saturday, July 1, preceded by our annual Celebrate America parade earlier that same day.”

This year’s season will feature a number of special events, including the start of the Lakeside Farmers Market on June 10, at Winstanley Park on Windermere Avenue, and the Annual Street Fair that day, promising lots of artisan food trucks, craft exhibits, face painters, local retailers, and family activities throughout the day.

To learn more about upcoming events in Greenwood Lake and the preparations for the upcoming Centennial next year, log onto VillageofGreenwoodLake.org and GWLCentennial.org. respectively.