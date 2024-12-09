Greenwood Lake to hold Holiday House Decoration Contest

The village of Greenwood Lake has announced the opening of its Holiday House Decoration Contest. There is no entrance fee for this contest, and village residents are encouraged to sign up by December 18.

Village Clerk Katheleen Holder has set up an online application process that allows residents to place their home in contention for one of two prizes, sponsored by Murphy’s Bar & Grill on Windermere Avenue. The online application can be found at villageofgreenwoodlake.org/lighted-house-contest.

”First prize is a Murphy’s tavern basket with a gift card; second prize is an Amazon gift card,” said Holder. “If participants register by Wednesday, December 18, 2024, judges will be able to include them during the two days the homes will be evaluated — Friday and Saturday, December 20 and 21, 2024,” she continued.

All registered homes will be included on a map for a self-guided lighted home tour.