Greenwood Lake to hold general election

The Village of Greenwood Lake will hold its general election on Tuesday, March 18 at the Greenwood Lake Senior Center (132 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake). The polls will be open from 12 to 9 p.m. This year eligible voters will select the mayor and two trustee seats, each for two-year terms.

Mayor Thomas Howley is running unopposed to retain his seat. And there are just two candidates running for the two available trustee seats: incumbent Matthew Veth and Thais Pilieri, who recently chaired the Centennial Finance Committee.