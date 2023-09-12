x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Greenwood Lake. Students and teachers mark the Sept. 11 anniversary

Greenwood Lake /
| 12 Sep 2023 | 04:54
    Lina Polchinski, the director of Curriculum and Instruction at the Greenwood Lake Elementary School, was the emcee at the school’s Sept. 11 ceremony. Photos by Ed Bailey.
    Lina Polchinski, the director of Curriculum and Instruction at the Greenwood Lake Elementary School, was the emcee at the school’s Sept. 11 ceremony. Photos by Ed Bailey.
    Elementary school students and teachers clap for the police officers, members of the fire department, American Legion, ambulance corps, local EMS and special guests.
    Elementary school students and teachers clap for the police officers, members of the fire department, American Legion, ambulance corps, local EMS and special guests.
    Pictured are members of Greenwood Lake and Warwick Police Departments, the Greenwood Lake Fire Department, American Legion, Ambulance Corps, local EMS along with other guests.
    Pictured are members of Greenwood Lake and Warwick Police Departments, the Greenwood Lake Fire Department, American Legion, Ambulance Corps, local EMS along with other guests.

On Monday, Sept. 11, the Greenwood Lake Elementary School held a Patriot Day Ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.

In attendance were members of the Greenwood Lake and Warwick Police Departments, the Greenwood Lake Fire Department, American Legion, Ambulance Corps, local EMS along with other guests.

The guest speaker and emcee of the event was Lina Polchinski, the school’s director of Curriculum and Instruction.

The program with the Brownies and Boy Scouts marching in and surrounding the American Flag, which was in the center of gym. Next, the elementary classes came in, and they all said the “Pledge of Allegiance” and then sang “God Bless America.”