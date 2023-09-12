Greenwood Lake. Students and teachers mark the Sept. 11 anniversary

On Monday, Sept. 11, the Greenwood Lake Elementary School held a Patriot Day Ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.

In attendance were members of the Greenwood Lake and Warwick Police Departments, the Greenwood Lake Fire Department, American Legion, Ambulance Corps, local EMS along with other guests.

The guest speaker and emcee of the event was Lina Polchinski, the school’s director of Curriculum and Instruction.

The program with the Brownies and Boy Scouts marching in and surrounding the American Flag, which was in the center of gym. Next, the elementary classes came in, and they all said the “Pledge of Allegiance” and then sang “God Bless America.”