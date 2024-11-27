Greenwood Lake set for annual holiday festival, tree lighting

After a challenging period when a forest fire threatened their community and hundreds of fire companies and volunteers throughout the region came to their rescue, residents of Greenwood Lake are getting set for a day filled with festive cheer during the return of their beloved Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 30, starting at noon at Ben Winstanley Park.

Earlier this fall dozens of food and craft vendors had signed up for this annual event that takes place on Windermere Ave., from 12 to 6 p.m., and features a wide variety of family entertainment:

• Festive music: Enjoy live music throughout the afternoon, along with performances by local groups and scouting troops.

• Shop local: There will be a variety of local businesses and vendors to find the perfect holiday gifts.

• Santa’s grand arrival: Watch Santa Claus make a grand entrance atop a village fire truck, spreading holiday cheer for all.

• Yuletide lane: Take a stroll through the village’s lighted holiday walking path.

• Family fun: Free horse-and-carriage rides, pictures with Santa and Buddy the Elf, a slide for the kids, and lots of activities.

• Adult beverage bar, food and outdoor heaters: Stay warm and toasty while enjoying the festivities.

Meanwhile, sponsors had contributed to make the lighted walking path even more magical. Don’t miss this holiday tradition during the Village of Greenwood Lake’s centennial celebration year. For details, visit GWLNY.org.