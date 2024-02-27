Greenwood Lake scouts tour houses of worship

Scouting leaders James Clifford and Nancy Clifford (who also serves as a Greenwood Lake Village trustee), took a group of 20 Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts on a tour of Greenwood Lake’s houses of worship this past weekend, to introduce them to another aspect of diversity in the community.

“The churches and community centers welcomed all of us with open arms,” revealed Nancy Clifford. “They answered questions that some of the children had about what makes their worship service different than what they may have been used to,” she continued.

At the three Christian churches — Church of the Good Shepherd, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Holy Rosary Catholic Church — the scouts were able to sit in the pews or walk down the aisles in a procession as they entered the church while the priest or minister gave them a tour of the place.

While at Congregation B’Nai Torah Shul, Executive Director Tepper Saffren explained to the group about the upcoming Jewish ritual called the Seder, that includes the drinking of four cups of wine, eating matzah, and partaking of symbolic foods.