Greenwood Lake scouts experience overnight adventure aboard the USS Intrepid

Adventure met history in an unforgettable way, as members of Greenwood Lake Cub Scout Pack 121, joined by several girls from Troop 675, recently took part in “Operation Slumber” aboard the legendary USS Intrepid, docked on Manhattan’s west side at the Sea, Air & Space Museum.

The overnight program offered scouts a rare, hands-on opportunity to experience life aboard the historic aircraft carrier. Participants dined in the ship’s crew galley and slept in the vessel’s “Fan Deck,” a designated berthing area that gave them a glimpse into the daily routines of sailors who once served at sea.

Throughout the evening, scouts explored the museum’s extensive collection of aircraft and exhibits, hearing firsthand accounts and stories behind iconic planes, including a famed spy plane, Lockheed’s SR-71 Blackbird. A highlight of the visit included seeing the space shuttle Enterprise, an awe-inspiring moment that connected the scouts to America’s achievements in aviation and space exploration. The group also toured the submarine Growler, gaining insight into Cold War-era naval operations.

The immersive experience continued into the morning with a traditional early wake-up call—reveille at 6 a.m.—followed by breakfast in the galley before the group departed by 8 a.m., bringing their overnight adventure to a close.

“This was an incredible opportunity for our scouts to step into history and experience something truly unique,” said Pack 121 leader, Jim Clifford. “Programs like this inspire curiosity, teamwork, and a deeper appreciation for those who have served our country.”

Greenwood Lake Cub Scout Pack 121 welcomes new members year-round. Families interested in joining are encouraged to visit BeAScout.org or find “Greenwood Lake NY Pack 121” on Facebook for more information.