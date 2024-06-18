Greenwood Lake’s 15th annual air show bigger than ever

On Father’s Day weekend, the Greenwood Lake Airport drew a historically large crowd during its 15th annual air show from June 14 to 16. It was the largest air show to date, as they added more aerial acrobatics and a new laser show.
The show started with the National Anthem opening ceremony and the “Flag Jump” performed by New York Tandem Sky Diving of Greenwood Lake Airport.
Many vintage airplanes were on display and people could enjoy an F-5 jet simulator experience for five minutes.
There were plenty of food and drink vendors, food trucks, and vendors selling aircraft memorabilia and commemorative merchandise, which included T-shirts for the air show.