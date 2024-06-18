x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Greenwood Lake’s 15th annual air show bigger than ever

Greenwood Lake. The weekend included sky high performances, vintage planes, and a whole lot of fun.

Greenwood Lake /
| 18 Jun 2024 | 10:30
    A skydiver from New York Tandem Sky Diving of Greenwood Lake Airport performed the “Flag Jump” while holding the American flag alongside another skydiver.
    A skydiver from New York Tandem Sky Diving of Greenwood Lake Airport performed the “Flag Jump” while holding the American flag alongside another skydiver. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    On display was an F100 jet engine that powers up the F-15 and F-16 fighter jets used by the U.S. Air Force. To the right, people were lined up to go into an F-5 jet simulator.
    On display was an F100 jet engine that powers up the F-15 and F-16 fighter jets used by the U.S. Air Force. To the right, people were lined up to go into an F-5 jet simulator. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    People strolled and enjoyed looking at the vintage planes on display.
    People strolled and enjoyed looking at the vintage planes on display. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Rob Holland, one of the airshow pilots, performs “Circle the Jumpers” where he circles the skydivers with smoke as they jump.
    Rob Holland, one of the airshow pilots, performs “Circle the Jumpers” where he circles the skydivers with smoke as they jump. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    A smiley face created by smoke is representative of the smiling crowds of people watching the air show.
    A smiley face created by smoke is representative of the smiling crowds of people watching the air show. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)

On Father’s Day weekend, the Greenwood Lake Airport drew a historically large crowd during its 15th annual air show from June 14 to 16. It was the largest air show to date, as they added more aerial acrobatics and a new laser show.

The show started with the National Anthem opening ceremony and the “Flag Jump” performed by New York Tandem Sky Diving of Greenwood Lake Airport.

Many vintage airplanes were on display and people could enjoy an F-5 jet simulator experience for five minutes.

There were plenty of food and drink vendors, food trucks, and vendors selling aircraft memorabilia and commemorative merchandise, which included T-shirts for the air show.