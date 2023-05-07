Greenwood Lake. Lions Club organizes vision screening events for youngsters

Lions Clubs around the world have a long history of serving the blind and visually impaired and remain committed to continuing this mission into our next century of service. In keeping with this tradition, the Greenwood Lake Lions Club organized three separate Vision Screening events over the past few weeks. The largest event was held on May 4 at the Greenwood Lake Elementary School where 68 children up to the third grade were tested.

Greenwood Lake Lions Club members Eric Gjertsen, Arianna Kafka, and Nancy DeAngelo helped Paul and Esther Zaccone from the Goshen Lions Club and PDG Cliff Young from the Middletown Lions performed the scans. Six children who were scanned that day were referred for follow-up care and treatment by an eye care professional.

For more information about the Greenwood Lake Lions Club, call 845-988-6151.