Greenwood Lake kindergarten gives back to the community

Throughout the month of November, the Greenwood Lake Elementary School’s Kindergarten team facilitated a collection of warm winter accessory items for community members in need. The team recently shared its generous haul: “It is with great pleasure to let the community know that together we collected a total of 220 items!”

Now they are ready to go to anyone who may be in need as temperatures continue to drop this winter season. All items have been individually packed and labeled and can be found on a handmade “giving tree,” located between the Greenwood Lake Police Department and The Youth Center. Available winter items include hats, gloves, coats, boots, and scarves. Item sizes range from toddler to adult.

The organizers noted that the tree will remain standing throughout the cold winter season.

“A special thank you to all members of the Greenwood Lake School District who donated to this collection,” the team said in its announcement. “Also, thank you to Greenwood Lake Police Officer Richie for making our giving tree that our items are hung on.”