Greenwood Lake kicks off centennial preparation

Under brilliant skies but a windy day at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, hundreds of guests kicked off the start of a year-long celebration of Greenwood Lake’s 100th anniversary accompanied by live music and an excellent food and beverage menu, on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Barbara Moore, former Greenwood Lake mayor and event chair, welcomed attendees to the fundraising event by introducing platinum sponsors and lake residents, Eric and Elizabeth Kohlmeier, and thanking them for their role in helping to launch the initial efforts to begin a series of informative and entertaining events in the coming months. “We are grateful to Erik and Elizabeth for their early sponsorship of this event,” said Moore, “and reminding our community of what an interesting and unique history that Greenwood Lake has.”

NYS Sen. James Skoufis (D-42) issued a proclamation about Greenwood Lake’s history, followed by Committee Co-Chairs Nancy Clifford and Jesse Dwyer’s brief comments about how steamboats used to ferry passengers to hotels that occupied where Waterfront Park now stood.

The kickoff cocktail party featured live entertainment by Lauren Davidson, food catered by Sarah Cox and Audrey’s Surfside Grill, wine and beer from Peck’s Liquid Catering, desserts by Jean-Claude’s patisserie owners Jean-Claude and Annette Sanchez, souvenir wine or beer glasses, information about all the upcoming events, historical artifacts on display from Greenwood Lake resident Steve Gross, posters that featured “Did You Know” factoids about some of Greenwood Lake’s lesser known historical events, and more.

Among the “Did You Know” posters was one about the first air mail rocket airplane launched from Greenwood Lake 85 years ago. A 1936 article from “Popular Mechanics” stated: “Although it covered only a few hundred feet, the recent flight of the ‘Gloria,’ America’s first air mail rocket, at Greenwood Lake, may in time be considered as significant as that first historic flight of the Wright brothers at Kitty Hawk, which covered an even shorter distance.” Another poster described the film, “The Magic of Belle Isle,” as being filmed in Greenwood Lake in July 2011; it was directed by Rob Reiner and starred Morgan Freeman. Additionally, a poster featuring The Brandon House described it as one of the earliest major hotels in the village; built by Bill Wright, it sat on top of the large hill just south of the village on the east side of the lake. He also built The Windermere Hotel.

Sponsors included the village of Greenwood Lake Mayor Matthew Buckley and trustees, Audrey’s Surfside Grill, Sara & Jose Belliard, Blanket Boss of Greenwood Lake, photography by Gavin Clifford, Lauren Davidson of Urban Country Entertainment, the Greenwood Lake American Legion, Arthur Finnegan Post 1443, Greenwood Lake Garden Market, Stacey and Warren Congdon, Jean-Claude Patisserie, Brendan Kolesar, Maskers Orchard, Peck’s Liquid Catering, Warwick Press, HelloWarwickValley.com, and Warwickinfo.net.

To learn more about the upcoming events celebrating Greenwood Lake’s unique history, or to become a sponsor, visit GWLCentennial.org.