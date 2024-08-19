Greenwood Lake holds centennial parade

On Saturday, August 17, Greenwood Lake held its centennial parade down Windermere Ave., featuring a variety of floats that represented Greenwood Lake through the years. Along with the floats, local clubs and organizations, fire departments, ambulance corps, and police were present in the parade.

The first-, second-, and third-place trophies were awarded to the following recipients for their floats: First place went to the Greenwood Lake Union Free School District for their float depicting an older classroom; second place went to Warwick EMS, for a float depicting a portion of the Appalachian Trail; and third place went to GWL Cub Scout Pack 121 for their float depicting “Gloria,” a rocket plane that first launched air mail from Greenwood Lake in 1936.