Greenwood Lake holds annual Sept. 11 ceremony

On Wednesday, September 11, the Greenwood Lake Fire Dept. held its annual 9/11 memorial service. Along with the firefighters in dress uniform, the Greenwood Lake Police Department also attended the memorial in their dress uniform.

Greenwood Lake Fire Dept. Chief Alex Nicholas Jr. spoke at the ceremony honoring the fallen during September 11, 2001. In addition, some of the speakers included Greenwood Lake Mayor Thomas Howley and Father Reynor Santiago of Greenwood Lake Holy Rosary Church. Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corp. was also in attendance at the commemorative ceremony.