Greenwood Lake Historical Society hosts railroad historian.

The Greenwood Lake Historical Society offers a captivating look into the region’s railroad heritage on Sunday, April 26, at 1 p.m. at the Greenwood Lake Public Library, on Waterstone Road in Greenwood Lake. The event will feature historian and author Kevin Olsen, whose deep knowledge of the New Jersey Highlands and passion for railroads promise an engaging and richly detailed presentation.

Olsen, a lifelong history enthusiast and dedicated model railroader, will draw from his extensive research and his recent book exploring the railroad networks that once shaped daily life and industry in the Highlands. His talk will trace the origins of the line that ran along Greenwood Lake, examining why it was constructed and how it evolved into a vital artery for both commerce and tourism.

Railroad history

Originally founded as the Montclair Railroad to provide commuter service and transport iron ore, the line was plagued by financial instability and high construction costs. Olsen’s presentation will trace its evolution through bankruptcy sales, its eventual acquisition by the Erie Railroad, and its transition into the Greenwood Lake Branch. Central to Olsen’s presentation is the story of the Ringwood Iron Mines, whose demand for efficient transportation played a pivotal role in the railroad’s development. At a time when iron production was critical to regional and national growth, the line provided a necessary link between the mines and broader markets. Olsen will explain how geography, industry, and innovation intersected to bring the railroad to the eastern shore of Greenwood Lake.

During its peak in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the railroad was essential for tourism, carrying thousands of vacationers to resorts and steamboat docks at Greenwood Lake. Kevin will also document the railroad’s role in supporting local industries, such as the Ringwood iron mines, ice harvesting, and sand quarrying. Ultimately, the rise of the automobile led to the line’s decline, resulting in the abandonment of its northern sections and the conversion of parts of the right-of-way into recreational trails.

History captured through imagery and anecdotes

To help bring this history to life, Olsen will incorporate period imagery and anecdotes that capture the people and machinery behind the railroad’s operation—reminiscent of mid-1870s, with the line established by 1875 and fully recognized as the New York and Greenwood Lake Railroad by 1878. This was when steam engines and rail crews were a common sight across the region. His presentation connects those visual moments to broader themes of economic development and cultural change.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to explore a defining chapter of our local history,” said a Jim Clifford, president of the Greenwood Lake Historical Society. “Railroads didn’t just move goods and people—they helped build communities like ours.”

This free event is open to the public. Admission details are available through the Greenwood Lake Historical Society.

Attendees will have the chance to meet Olsen, ask questions, and gain a deeper appreciation for how the railroad helped shape the landscape and legacy of Greenwood Lake. To learn more about upcoming events at the Historical Society visit https://www.facebook.com/gwlhistory.