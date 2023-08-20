Greenwood Lake. Girl Scouts host daffodil fundraiser for village’s Centennial Celebration

At the Lakeside Farmers Market this past Saturday, the Girl Scout Service unit and the Girl Scout troops of Greenwood Lake were participating in the upcoming Centennial celebrations, with a special fundraising effort that encourages residents to plant daffodils this fall that will turn yards into displays of bright yellow next spring, just in time to celebrate the 100 birthday of the village.

“You can plant the bulbs wherever you would like to see them on your property, and you’ll have the color choice of traditional Dutch Master (pure yellow) or mixed (yellow, white, and orange),” said Mabel Greslik, Girl Scout Service Unit manager, in charge of the daffodil program. “Plant them in late September or early October and they should be in full bloom come spring. They come back about three years because they just keep going and they’re naturally deer-deterrent.”

Daffodils are perennials in this region and will return each year. Most varieties multiply rapidly and will provide a bigger and better display of color the longer they are in the ground.

The Girl Scout’s vision is to see Greenwood Lake in bloom when the village reaches 100 in March 2024. The orders are being taken in lots of 100 to symbolize our centennial.

The are two options available: Mixed style, white, yellow, orange colors, and the traditional Dutch Master, pure yellow.

Priced at $50 for 100 bulbs. Orders are whole, and payment is at the time of order.

Sale dates: week of Aug. 20.

Delivery on Aug. 26 at the GWL Post office.

Checks made out to GWL SERVICE UNIT #227. For orders and questions, contact Mabel Greslik at amhk24@gmail.com, Service Unit Manager.