x
Greenwood Lake Fourth of July Parade

Greenwood Lake NY /
| 04 Jul 2023 | 02:18
    The parade, held on July 1, 2023, was led by the Color Guard of the American Legion Arthur Finnegan Post 1443. Also marching in the parade were the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society, GWL Soccer Club, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and others. The parade was followed by hamburgers, hotdogs, and salads. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)