Greenwood Lake Elementary honors area veterans

On Friday, November 8, Greenwood Lake Elementary School held a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. The event began with a presentation of colors by local scouts, led by Cub Master Jim Clifford and Danielle Bowman, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Principal Michelle Ring shared heartfelt words about the importance of Veterans Day as a time for the community to express gratitude for the service and sacrifices of veterans.

Ring made a connection to students who brought a veteran to school for the event, that her father, Irving Ring, was a U.S. Army veteran who served in World War II. She emphasized the importance of recognizing and respecting the contributions of those who served.

Mayor Tom Howley, also a veteran, delivered remarks, followed by a presentation from third-grade students on military branch flags. During a roll call, veterans in attendance introduced themselves, sharing their branch, role, and connection to the school. Students and guests gave a round of applause in appreciation.

The gymnasium was adorned with student artwork, including a Wall of Honor, as a tribute to those who served. Music teacher Naji Powe led students in patriotic songs. The ceremony concluded with a special thank you to The History Channel/A+E Networks, Optimum, the PTSA, local business La Trattoria, and dedicated staff members for their contributions, partnership and support. Veterans and their families stayed for a breakfast with the third-grade students concluding a morning filled with appreciation, remembrance, and respect.