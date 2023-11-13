Greenwood Lake Elementary holds annual Veterans Day breakfast

Greenwood Lake Elementary School had its annual Veterans Day breakfast on Thursday, November 9, which was hosted by the third-grade students. To begin, Principal Dianne Connolly welcomed everyone to the program and breakfast.

There was a presentation of colors by the Cub Scouts and Brownies, and then they led veterans and classmates in the Pledge of Allegiance. The third-grade students did a military branch presentation. One student held a flag and the other described the branch of service. Each military branch was represented.

Students in kindergartners through third-grade recited different patriotic sayings to the veterans. Students also sang songs at the event. Veterans and their relatives posed for pictures before the breakfast. Thank You cards were made for the veterans by the students that were nicely decorated.

In closing, Principal Connolly thanked the veterans for their service and for coming to the breakfast.