x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Greenwood Lake Elementary holds annual Veterans Day breakfast

Greenwood Lake. The young students sang, presented cards, and exhibited their kowledge of the armed forces at this annual event.

Greenwood Lake /
| 13 Nov 2023 | 03:17
    Greenwood Lake Elementary School Principal Dianne Connolly greets the veterans.
    Greenwood Lake Elementary School Principal Dianne Connolly greets the veterans. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    The students salute the veterans, which is followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
    The students salute the veterans, which is followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Veterans are pictured with their family members.
    Veterans are pictured with their family members. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Students sit near the flag enjoying some breakfast.
    Students sit near the flag enjoying some breakfast. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Principal Dianne Connolly stands with the third grade students giving a military flag branch presentation.
    Principal Dianne Connolly stands with the third grade students giving a military flag branch presentation. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Veteran Shawn Garley poses with relatives Katherine O’Brien, Olivia O’Rourke, Stella Garley, and Billy Boman.
    Veteran Shawn Garley poses with relatives Katherine O’Brien, Olivia O’Rourke, Stella Garley, and Billy Boman. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)

Greenwood Lake Elementary School had its annual Veterans Day breakfast on Thursday, November 9, which was hosted by the third-grade students. To begin, Principal Dianne Connolly welcomed everyone to the program and breakfast.

There was a presentation of colors by the Cub Scouts and Brownies, and then they led veterans and classmates in the Pledge of Allegiance. The third-grade students did a military branch presentation. One student held a flag and the other described the branch of service. Each military branch was represented.

Students in kindergartners through third-grade recited different patriotic sayings to the veterans. Students also sang songs at the event. Veterans and their relatives posed for pictures before the breakfast. Thank You cards were made for the veterans by the students that were nicely decorated.

In closing, Principal Connolly thanked the veterans for their service and for coming to the breakfast.