Greenwood Lake. Club to host Learn to Row program

The East Arm Rowing Club of Greenwood Lake will hold its annual Learn to Row program beginning on April 23, 2023 at the Alexander Emodi Boathouse, 69 Sterling Road in Greenwood Lake.

Join with friends or be paired with other rowers your age. This is an adult-only program for men and women age 18 or older, in good health, able to swim and able to lift 35 pounds overhead.

The fee of $150 per rower will cover one coached practice a week and use of equipment for a team with instruction from a provided coach. Rowers must commit to the six-week program and must be available on race day, June 4, for the 500-meter race.

For information and registration materials, log onto www.eastarm.org/learn-to-row/ or email to info@eastarm.org.