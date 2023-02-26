Greenwood Lake. Annual Celtic Day draws crowd, candidates

The Annual Celtic Day celebration on Feb. 26, 2023, attracted area residents, candidates running for office, and entertainers to the American Legion Post 1443 in Greenwood Lake.

Members of Irish band Big Paddy and the bagpipers of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Pipe Band serenaded attendees. Besides the live music and Irish dancers, the event included corned beef and cabbage, shepherds pie, and other fare with adult beverages.

Gaelic items, such as wearables, books, and cups were available for purchase throughout the day. An Irish soda bread baking contest was also part of the day’s festivities.

Village clerk Katheleen Buckley Holder and Matthew Veth were the event hosts.

“Celebrating Irish heritage and culture with incredible Irish food, pipes and drums, and the tradition of Irish step dancers is the perfect way to get ready for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Jesse Dwyer, the Village of Greenwood Lake mayor who is a candidate for Warwick Town Supervisor. “It was great to see Matt Buckley, candidate for Mayor of the Village of Greenwood Lake, Tom Mattingly, candidate for Warwick Town Council, Karen Amundson, candidate for Warwick Town Justice, and Ana Kanz, Town of Warwick Receiver of Taxes, along with many others.”

The Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society was founded in 1975 upon the principles of sharing the spirit of unity and fraternity and to promote and foster Irish heritage and culture. These principles were and continue to be very dear to the founding members, many of whom are first and second generation Irish Americans, as well as to the hundreds of members and friends of the association.

