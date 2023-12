Greenwood Lake American Legion Arthur Finnegan Post 1443 had its annual Christmas party for children on Sunday, December 10. A large crowd ate from a bountiful buffet. The Sons of the Legion prepared the food, cleaned up the party, and washed all the dishes.

Santa Claus arrived and the children surrounded him. He spoke to the children and thanked the Sons of the Legion for their help. Then Santa sat down by the Christmas tree and passed out gifts to children with the help from his elf.