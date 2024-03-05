Green thumbs wanted for Warwick community garden

The Warwick Community Garden and Orchard is about to launch its 15th season. In each of those seasons, it has succeeded as a bountiful source of vegetables and fruits, but also as a close-knit community of Warwick residents working together. The members backgrounds range from master gardeners to newcomers — all are welcome and all contribute.

Growing vegetables and fruits is essentially an annual story in three acts: opening and prepping, maintaining, and then reaping the rewards. Every step of this process is done as a community.

The organizers look forward to welcoming back “veteran” gardeners and also welcoming new members looking to join this effort. A season kick-off/welcome event will take place on March 16 at the Warwick Valley Community Center (11 Hamilton Ave, Warwick), which is also the site of both the garden and the orchard. Weather permitting, the group will meet in the Center at 11 a.m. and then do a quick walk-about to get back in touch with the community garden and trees.

Annual membership dues are $40 for individuals or couples. For anyone, veterans or potential new members, interested in attending this event, contact gardensara@outlook.com.