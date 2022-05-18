Green Team Realty names Vikki Garby President

Warwick - Green Team Realty, which boasts over 100 agents and $150 million in annual sales volume announced the promotion of Vikki Garby to President of the organization.

“It is time for us to take the next step in terms of growing our organization” said founder Geoffrey Green. Promoting Vikki Garby to President of Green Team Realty will allow us to seek out new opportunities for more sales associates in new locations...Vikki is clearly a rising star in this industry and she is ready to take on the role of President at Green Team Realty. We are just thrilled to see how far Vikki can lead our organization,” said Green.

Garby joined Green Team Realty six years ago after a career in investment banking. She graduated from Cornell University and began her career at Deutsche Bank where she rose to Director. Laid off in the financial crisis of 2008, she started her own consulting firm while buying and renting real estate. After obtaining her real estate license, Garby joined Green Team Realty. She has been a top 10 finisher each of the past six years and is the top commercial real estate producer in company’s history.

Married and the mother of two, Garby volunteers in the community. She serves as board member of the Warwick Foundation for Excellence in Learning, First Lego League coach, cub scout den leader, Sunday school teacher, Treasurer of Kings Elementary PTA, and Treasurer and then President of the Warwick Crew Booster Club.

“I am extremely excited to take on this new and challenging role....I have learned so much from (Geoff) since joining his brokerage and I intend to exceed his expectations with this incredible opportunity.” Garby said.