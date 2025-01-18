Grayce Miceli, award-winning artist

Warwick Valley Middle School eighth-grader Grayce Miceli won first place in the Middle School division of the annual Wallkill Invitational Art Show in December, at Wallkill Valley Regional High School (Hamburg, NJ). Art students from 17 middle and high schools around the region competed in this year’s show, which celebrated its 15th year in 2024. This was also the first time Miceli had ever submitted her work for a competition.

Miceli’s piece, titled “Eagle Portrait,” was done using a technique known as “scratchboard,” which was new to Miceli, the school district said. Scratchboard is a form of engraving that involves scratching a dark surface – in Miceli’s instance, wood – to reveal lighter colors underneath.

“I’ve done art my entire life,” said Miceli, who studies art both in and outside of school. “I started art classes in third grade at a place called Pura Vita. It’s right in town.”

At Pura Vida, Miceli studies with art teacher Jeff Benoit, who she said has been an influence on her own art. At the middle school, she is in class with art teacher Leah Mednick.

“Grayce is a wonderful artist who excels at many mediums,” said Mednick. “Art is something that comes easily to her, but she doesn’t let that keep her from growing and trying hard.”

Between her classes, lessons and personal time spent creating on her own, Miceli has gotten to experiment with several different techniques.

“I’ve done charcoal, I’ve done painting, I like markers, but I would say painting is my favorite,” Miceli shared. “I feel like with painting, as far as coloring stuff, you have to layer, and it’s easier to just get that [with painting]. I like that you can just put directly whatever you’re thinking of onto the canvas.”

Miceli’s dad got her interested in art. He would tell her stories about how he and his grandmother would paint together, following along with Bob Ross. She remembers him telling her that even though he was never particularly good at the paintings, the process was always something he enjoyed and that was fun for him.

“When I started doing art, it was just a way of me being creative and being able to get stuff from my mind onto a piece of paper,” Miceli said. “Now I do it, essentially, as a stress reliever. It’s just like there’s nothing else on my mind besides making a good piece of art.”

Miceli plans to continue her artistic pursuits when she gets to high school next year, and has her eyes set on the Foundations in Art class, an honors program for freshmen that requires a recommendation from a student’s middle school art teacher. She is also looking forward to exploring some of her other interests in the high school’s Taste of Culinary and Cosmetology classes.

Miceli also excels in academics and athletics. She has been an Honor Roll student for every marking period of her middle school career, plays softball for the modified Wildcats, and is a member of the JV cheer team.