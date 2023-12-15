Goshen, Warwick receive ‘safer streets’ funding

Congressman Pat Ryan (D-18) recently announced the allocation of nearly $600,000 for two Hudson Valley communities through the federal Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. The village of Warwick will receive $406,167 for a comprehensive, town-wide safe streets plan and public awareness campaign and the town of Goshen will receive $191,180 to begin developing a safe streets plan.

“Safer, more accessible and sustainable transportation is transformative for entire communities – from getting kids to school safely, to helping small businesses grow, to creating jobs,” said Ryan. “I fought relentlessly to secure these funds, and am now proud to announce safer streets are on the way for Warwick and Goshen families.”

According to Ryan’s announcement, the funds for Warwick will help the village “develop a complete safe streets program and pilot a Slow Down Warwick campaign that will utilize low-cost, high-impact safety strategies.” Goshen will utilize the funds to develop a comprehensive safety action plan with a specific focus on reducing traffic congestion and collisions at the entry to Legoland.

Ryan sits on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and has delivered numerous DOT grants to the Hudson Valley. Earlier this year, the congressman also toured local small businesses in downtown Warwick and secured $125,000 to combat youth drug use in the Warwick Valley Central School District.