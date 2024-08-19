Goshen Planned Parenthood to close

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) recently announced plans to close its Goshen facility, located at 7 Coates Drive, in an effort to consolidate resources and shift services to more centrally located health centers. The Newburgh Health Center, located at 136 Lake Street, and the Newton, N.J., location at 8 Moran Street will remain open.

“Systemic failures in the U.S. health care system have yielded unprecedented challenges that are forcing many health care providers, including PPGNY, to take serious and immediate cost-saving measures and pursue long-term structural shifts,” the healthcare organization claimed in its announcement. “These challenges include growing operating expenses, unreliable insurer reimbursements, ongoing pandemic recovery, a hostile political landscape, and a FY25 state budget that fell short of responding to the needs of sexual and reproductive health care providers.”

PPGNY will also be closing its facilities in Amsterdam, Cobleskill, and Staten Island. The organization said it has taken other steps to mitigate the impact to patient care, including executive pay cuts and consolidating job functions and resources.

PPGNY went on to further explain its reasoning for the closures. “By closing smaller or part-time sites, PPGNY can maximize resources to best deliver patient care throughout New York. Patients can continue their health care journey at their nearest Planned Parenthood or via telehealth through PPGNY’s virtual health center. Throughout this process, PPGNY will engage with local organizations and elected officials to refer their constituents to local and affordable medical providers.”

Site closures are scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024, pending approval by the New York State Department of Health.

Planned Parenthood offers sexual and reproductive healthcare services such as abortion, birth control, HIV services, pregnancy testing and planning, prenatal and postpartum care, STD testing and treatment, gender-affirming care, certain vaccines, and wellness and preventative care. Some facilities also offer mental health services. For more information, visit plannedparenthood.org.