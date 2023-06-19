Goshen. Orange County welcomes 75 new citizens

Orange County hosted a naturalization ceremony last week in the Legislative Chambers at the County’s Government Center.

On June 14, 75 people from 34 countries took the Oath of Allegiance, the final part of the naturalization process, renouncing all foreign allegiance while pledging to support and defend the American Constitution and the laws of the United States.

The oath was administered by County Clerk Kelly Eskew and Orange County Court Judge Craig Brown presided over the ceremony.

“I was honored to be a part of the naturalization ceremony and welcome our new citizens,” Eskew said. “Recognizing the accomplishments of these new citizens is always a wonderful experience. These men and women should be commended for the great sacrifices that they have made to be in America. I wish them all the best of luck.”

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, Sheriff Paul Arteta, Deputy County Executive Harry Porr, Senator Rob Rolison and Assemblyman Karl Brabenec also attended the event.

“I always enjoy being a part of the County’s naturalization ceremonies and I was honored to take part in the event,” Hoovler said. “The different ethnicities and nationalities that were represented today is what make this country so great. I enjoyed welcoming the new citizens and their families to the U.S. and wish them success.”

“Every new citizen at the ceremony worked hard to make this day a reality and I was honored to welcome all of them to our country in the Government Center,” Arteta added.