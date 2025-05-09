Goshen Lions Club 21st Annual Golf Outing

The Goshen Lions Club Foundation is sponsoring its 21st annual golf outing at the Country Club at Otterkill, 100 Otter Road, Campbell Hall, begining with registration and a hot breakfast at 8 a.m.

Entry fee is $150 and the foundation is a 501c3 organization. Golf begins at 9:30 but the club insisted shenanigans about for the entire day.

Golfers get an 18-hole Scramble, golf cart, hot breakfast, beer, wine and drinks on the course. A BBQ lunch is served during the awards ceremony and raffle.

Proceeds benefit Goshen Food Pantry, GHS Scholarships, Orange County Sight & Hearing, Pre-school free eye screenings, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Yorktown Heights, and various community projects.

To enter your foursome of golfers, or to be a $100 sponsor, contact one of the following committee members: Ken Tschan (845) 820-3352, Marty Beck (845) 742-8594 or Drew Smith (845) 443-7411