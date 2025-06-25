GOP primary for Orange County Legislature - District 2 results

In a very tight contest, the County Legislator for District Republican primary between Amir D. Sadaghiani and Aaron F. Ubides may be decided by about a percentage point.

According to the numbers listed on the Orange County Board of Elections results page, Ubides leads by only seven votes, with 348 (50.51 percent) to Sadaghiani’s 341 (or 49.48 percent) with 100 percent of early voting and election day ballots were reported. Absentee and early mail ballots remain partially reported.

The results are considered unofficial until they have been certified by the Board of Elections.