Golf outing honors memory of S.S. Seward Student

The sixth annual John R. Guerra Golf Outing was held at the High Point Golf Club in Montague, NJ. The outing honors the memory of John Guerra, a class of 2019 student who passed away in July 2018. According to the school district, 84 golfers participated in the outing, which Guerra’s friends, Grant Gravelle and Christian Stangeby, started in 2019 to continue Guerra’s legacy.

Guerra’s family and friends continue to plan and host the event, from which all proceeds go to the John R. Guerra scholarship fund. In addition to donating to participate in the outing, the event featured a raffle with items donated from local businesses as well as the NY Giants. The fund has given over $74,000 in scholarships to S.S. Seward graduating seniors since 2019.

For those who were not able to participate in the event but would like to donate to the fund, contributions may be made by sending a check made payable to “John R. Guerra Scholarship Fund” to: Florida Union Free School District, P.O. Drawer 757, Florida, NY 10921-0757.