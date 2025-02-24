Golden Hill students present positive message with ‘The Share Bears’

Golden Hill Elementary School’s first through third graders held their annual concert-style musical on Feb. 12 with a “beehive” of positive messages.

This year’s musical was “The Share Bears,” a five-song story that focuses on a bear named Bailey who keeps the bees in Honey Hollow and how he helps a stranger from over the mountain who is in need. It highlighted the importance of helping other people.

“The central messages of the show included getting along with our neighbors, being thankful for what we have, knowing it’s okay to ask for help and realizing that what goes around comes around in positivity,” music teacher Kristin Risendorph said.

Risendorph praised art teacher Nick Camia for his set décor which included lifelike bee hives and some bee and bear headbands for students who came dressed as both. She found that the show was well received by the audience.

In case you missed the show, students will perform a selection or two from the show at the Pick a Reading Partner, or PARP, kickoff at the Florida Public Library on March 2 at 2 p.m.