Golden Hill students perform ‘Kitty Cat Capers’

Golden Hill first, second and third graders put on a purr-fect performance of “Kitty Cat Capers” on Feb. 15. Led by music teacher Kristin Risedorph, the students sang five songs centered on this playful theme. Students took on the role of cats, wearing colorful cat ears and making sure to meow, lick their paws, and play with their loofahs like balls of yarn, all while singing with big smiles on their faces.

“We’ve been working on this since Thanksgiving break since it was five songs to learn, with a lot of words for our littlest friends,” said Risedorph. “I’m glad that they were so into it. They really took ownership of it.”

This daytime concert brought a large crowd of families to support the young students.

“I thought the concert was fantastic,” shared parent Larie Olejniczak. “I’m so happy that the school is providing opportunities for the parents to come and watch the children perform.”

Olejniczak’s son, Conrad, shared that he enjoyed singing in the concert. His favorite song to learn and perform was “Itty Bitty Kitty Cats.”

The concert might just be remembered as one of the best in Golden Hill hiss-story.