Golden Hill students get first-hand look at the creative process

Students at Golden Hill Elementary in Florida recently got to watch art teacher and published illustrator, Nick Camia, do a live demonstration of how he creates artwork on his iPad. According to the school district, Camia took the students along his journey of illustration from when he was a kid drawing wrestlers to becoming a published illustrator.

After taking students down the path of his career in creating for books, students watched Camia illustrate on his iPad. He showed them the tools and tricks that the program he uses has available to help him create his best work. After quickly drawing a wrestling version of SpongeBob, students were able to ask questions about his career path and his artwork in general.