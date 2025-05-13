Golden Hill students enjoy breakfast with friends

Golden Hill’s first graders joined special friends, whether they be parents, grandparents or someone else special in their lives, for a breakfast and plenty of time to visit during “Bring a Friend to Breakfast” sponsored by the school’s PTA.

Originally, a series of events, separated by grade, was lunch, and ran for years before COVID put it on hiatus. Golden Hill PTA President Liese Hohmann hoped to bring it back, so fifth graders, including her son, could experience it before advancing to middle school.

This breakfast helped to restart the tradition.

“It was always so much fun to go there during the day as it was a special treat to go to lunch with them,” said Hohmann, recalling the year she was invited by her daughter to come. “The kids absolutely loved it. They lit up.”

Students could bring any special adult in their lives and Hohmann noted that even if a student could not have someone visit, they still enjoyed breakfast and mingling with the other families.

“That child can sit with their friends and the parent of the other child always makes them feel welcome,” Hohmann said. “Nobody is ever left out.”

Parent Victoria McAteer noted that the event is a heartwarming reminder of the little moments that bring everyone the school community closer. Knowing that her husband, James, and son, Colin, were able to share Central Deli bagels brought her joy.

“They chatted, laughed and relished their time together, creating memories I know they’ll cherish for years to come,” McAteer said. “This event brought our school community together in the most special way.”

Another breakfast, this one for kindergarteners and their friends, was scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 15.