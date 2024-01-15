Golden Hill names ‘Bus of the Month’ for December

At Golden Hill Elementary School in Florida, students are expected to abide by “Bus Expectations” regarding their behavior. At drop off every morning, bus drivers report to the teacher letting students off the bus whether or not the expectations were met with either a thumbs up or thumbs down.

At the end of the month, the bus, or buses, with the most thumbs up wins a “Bus of the Month” ice cream party. For December, Bus H and Bus F were the two buses with the most thumbs up, allowing each of the students onboard a chance to celebrate their good behavior. The school wishes them congratulations for being excellent on their respective buses.